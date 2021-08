General Motors will idle production of the Chevy Bolt EUV crossover and Chevy Bolt EV hatchback for one week starting next Monday. According to Automotive News, GM will shut the Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan plant down on Monday, August 23rd through to August 30th. This marks the first time the automaker has paused production at Orion Assembly since the chip shortage began, despite the Bolt EV accounting for only a small amount of Chevy’s overall sales. GM CFO Paul Jacobson said previously the automaker was safeguarding chips for its full-size trucks and SUVs, which are its most profitable models, in addition to EVs.