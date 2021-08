Two New Jerseyans, one 19 and the other 20, died in a three-vehicle crash in Illinois after a tractor-trailer in crossed a median Friday morning, Illinois State Police said. The crash occurred around 9:19 a.m. on Interstate 70 when a 55-year-old driving the truck westbound traveled through the median, authorities said. The truck struck a trailer in the eastbound lane that was being pulled by a pickup and a minivan that was being driven by the 19-year-old male, who was not identified pending next of kin, authorities said.