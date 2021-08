Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The 2022 model year will see the demise of Mercedes’ V8 engines in the U.S., as nearly all have been confirmed to leave the stateside line-up. The only survivors will be the S 580 and S 580 Maybach. The German manufacturer blames supply issues but didn’t elaborate much more. It means the departure of many loved models, including versions of the C, E, GLC-, GLE, GLS, and G-Class, hopefully only temporarily.