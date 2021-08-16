Andrei Vasilevskiy’s best saves of 2021 (Video)
It’s no surprise that the Tampa Bay Lightning’s goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe trophy last season; however, it was a surprise that he was not the recipient of the NHL’s Vezina award; being named the best goalie. In hindsight, a second Stanley Cup championship and being named the league’s most valuable player in the playoffs most likely weighs heavier, albeit you still have a feeling that Vasilevskiy was snubbed.boltsbythebay.com
