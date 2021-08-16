Cancel
Humans Have Caused the Extinction of Many Bird Species Over the Last 50,000 Years

By Tel-Aviv University
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from Tel Aviv University and the Weizmann Institute revealed that over the last 20,000-50,000 years birds have undergone a major extinction event, inflicted chiefly by humans, which caused the disappearance of about 10%-20% of all avian species. According to the researchers, the vast majority of the extinct species shared several features: they were large, they lived on islands, and many of them were flightless.

