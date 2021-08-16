Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

1904 — Jesse Tannehill of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter, beating the Chicago White Sox 6-0. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Tannehill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Copyright#The Boston Red Sox#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Finds Replacement For Ernie Johnson For NLCS

Ernie Johnson won’t be on the call for the NLCS on TBS this October. Johnson is an integral member on the fan-favorite Inside the NBA. The beloved NBA show will begin in mid-October, which is the same time this year’s NLCS will be. TBS, as a result, is shifting Johnson’s responsibilities primarily to the NBA. He’s still expected to be on the call for TBS for the opening rounds of the MLB Playoffs.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets: Lindor performing baseball activities, still unsure about return date

The sliding New York Mets sure could use their best position player, Francisco Lindor, back in the lineup as soon as possible. He has been out for a few weeks now since suffering a grade 2 oblique strain, an injury that needs to heal properly, otherwise the player can easily re-aggravate it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
MLBFrankfort Times

Robert has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to lead White Sox past A's 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez had a run-scoring double for AL Central-leading Chicago, which earned its third consecutive victory.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox aren’t panicking, but maybe they should

The Boston Red Sox are blowing a good thing and acting like it’s no big deal. Manager Alex Cora and Co. aren’t panicking, but maybe they should be after freefalling their way from a nice lead in the American League East in early July to not holding a playoff spot after losing both ends of a day-night doubleheader to the Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago Cubs

Rodriguez (1-2) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out three. Rodriquez earned his first MLB save earlier this month but he was the first pitcher out of the bullpen Wednesday, pitching the fifth and sixth innings in relief of Adrian Sampson. It looks like Rodriguez may be working in a flexible role for the Cubs, though that could be the case for most of the team's relievers -- the bullpen is a bit unsettled following the trade of Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera at the deadline, as well as Dan Winkler getting designated for assignment. Rodriguez has been solid in limited work, recording a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts across eight innings.
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn ejected for tossing his belt at umpire

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn was intending on returning for the fifth inning Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. But a belt toss led to an early exit. Third-base umpire Nic Lentz ejected Lynn before the bottom of the fourth in the Sox’s 3-2 victory against the A’s in front of 22,780 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBallfans.co

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (70-50) host the Oakland Athletics (68-52) for the third game of their four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Athletics vs. White Soxodds with MLB picks and predictions. Chicago won the first...
MLBVacaville Reporter

Oakland A’s salvage a traumatic series in Chicago with win over White Sox

Jose Abreu’s fly ball off A’s closer Lou Trivino looked like it could have been this brutal series’ last out. Up two runs in the ninth inning with a runner on first, Starling Marte was playing doubles and shortstop Elvis Andrus was tracking back to make the play. The two collided as the ball fell. A run scored as Andrus writhed in pain in the outfield.
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago White Sox

Robert isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rays. Robert will get a routine day off after he went 6-for-15 with a double, three RBI and a run across the last three games. Brian Goodwin will shift to center field while Jake Lamb starts in right. August 21, 2021 09:16...
MLBchatsports.com

Ranking MLB's City Connect uniforms

Major League Baseball and Nike introduced the City Connect series this season to shake up uniform design across the sport in the most dramatic fashion since the league introduced the Turn Ahead the Clock alternates in the late 1990s. Nike has been working with each MLB team to craft a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Alex Verdugo’s bat is heating up in August

Alex Verdugo has been a bright spot in a tough Red Sox August. It’s been no secret around baseball that the second half of the season hasn’t been kind to the Boston Red Sox. In the 31 games after the All-Star break, Boston has limped to a 14-17 record, and relinquished their hold on the AL East to the Tampa Bay Rays, falling five full games behind. Since the start of August, and after the book was closed on yesterday’s doubleheader sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, Boston sits at 6-10 for the month and it appears the biggest fears of Red Sox Nation are coming true.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Jason Benetti returns to calling games after the Chicago White Sox TV voice missed time after testing positive for COVID-19

Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti returned to calling games Friday after missing three series because of a positive COVID-19 test. Benetti returned for the team’s three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. “Happy to report I’m back tonight for White Sox baseball,” Benetti wrote in part of a Twitter post. “Sincerely, thank you all for your kind and ...
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Reacts to Bulls' Zach LaVine's 2K Rating

Eloy Jiménez reacts to Bulls' Zach LaVine's 2K rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eloy Jiménez respects when other athletes got game, even if it's in video-game form. On Wednesday, NBA 2K announced on Twitter that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will begin the season with an 87 rating...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet is the bridge the bullpen needs

With all the talk surrounding the ponytail gang in the Chicago White Sox bullpen, it is easy for Garrett Crochet to get lost in the fold. The former first-round pick has been a lethal weapon for Tony La Russa this season. He has posted a 2.48 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched this season.
Frankfort Times

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Aug. 21, the 233rd day of 2021. There are 132 days left in the year. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBNBC Sports

Playing out the season if Rizzo, Scherzer were on Red Sox

Even Anthony Rizzo thought Anthony Rizzo would end up back in Boston ahead of the MLB trade deadline. "I’d have friends texting me, ‘Do we need to dust off our Red Sox stuff?’ " Rizzo said Wednesday, via The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "That was the biggest rumor out there a couple days before the trade deadline."
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-7-Add

7th_$15,725, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, hazy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy