AP Sportlight

Unike in the Coaches Poll, which has the Tigers at No. 2, the Clemson Tigers sit at No. 3 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. Clemson has finished in the top four of the AP poll each of the last six years, a first in Tiger history. Dabo Swinney became the fourth coach to record at least six consecutive top-four finishes since the AP poll began in 1936, an exclusive list that includes Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (13), Southern California’s Pete Carroll (7) and Oklahoma’s Bud Wilkinson (6).