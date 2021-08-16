Cancel
Hyatt buys Apple Leisure Group and its 100 hotels for $2.7 billion

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) agreed to buy resort operator Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. Why it matters: The vacation travel market remains optimistic about future growth, despite the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Details: Pennsylvania-based ALG operates around 100 hotels, most of which...

