Gasoline prices follow crude lower
Falling crude prices helped push gasoline prices lower in Houston and across the nation. Average gasoline prices in Houston fell 2 cents a gallon over the past week to an average $2.76, down a penny from a month ago, but 98 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices fell about a penny to $3.17 a gallon, unchanged from a month ago and $1.01 higher than a year ago.www.houstonchronicle.com
