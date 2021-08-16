Cancel
Gasoline prices follow crude lower

By Fuel Fix staff
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalling crude prices helped push gasoline prices lower in Houston and across the nation. Average gasoline prices in Houston fell 2 cents a gallon over the past week to an average $2.76, down a penny from a month ago, but 98 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices fell about a penny to $3.17 a gallon, unchanged from a month ago and $1.01 higher than a year ago.

