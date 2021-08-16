Cancel
Rochester, MN

Vehicle stolen from Northeast Rochester, later recovered

By Emily Cutts
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after a vehicle was reported stolen from a Northeast Rochester resident, police found it unoccupied and locked. Rochester police received a report about 11:30 a.m. Friday that a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from a driveway in the 2900 block of Ivory Road Northeast. The vehicle owners, a couple in their 70s, told officers the theft occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

www.postbulletin.com

