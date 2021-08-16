HARRIS

Ms. Zelda Maria “Ze Ze” Harris, 72, of White Sulphur Springs, went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born on January 4, 1949 in Terceira, Portugal, the daughter of the late Frank and Madelena Silva.

She was a dedicated U.S. Air Force wife for the first 20 years in this country, until her husband retired.

She had a selfless heart and loved children; was a day care provider in her White Sulphur Springs home the last 27 years. She was a woman with high integrity, respect, and dignity. She was widely known for her giving nature with preparing special foods and gifts for those she cared for. She believed that she could show her love to others by making sure they were fed with food prepared with love and appreciation.

She was nurturing, sassy, giving, dedicated, and comical. Her family and the children she helped raise in this community were her life.

Zelda was preceded in death by both parents in Portugal; her sister, Eva; her brother, Frank; and her husband of 23 years, Carl Harris, Sr.

She is survived by her son, JR Harris (41) and his wife, Rebecca, daughter, Christina F. Harris (29), and two grandchildren, Lylah and Nehemiah Harris; two sisters, Lucy Hayes and Ana Silva; beloved nieces and nephews; very loving, selfless, and honorable family friends, Ms. Sandra Copenhaver, Donna Harris and family, as well as, Tara Spence and family.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at The First Baptist Church on Church Street in White Sulphur Springs, with Rev. Greg Scott officiating, and JR Harris co-officiating.

The family will have a warm visitation at 1 p.m. at the church before the official start of the memorial service. Per her last wishes, Ze Ze will be cremated and ashes spread back at her home in Portugal.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is coordinating arrangements.

