Watch Jimmy Eat World Go ‘Beyond The Bus’ At SXSW In New Animated Video

Christine McVie has become the latest musician to sell their song catalog to a music/song management company. Per Variety, McVie sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed sum. McVie said in a statement about the deal, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”