Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch Jimmy Eat World Go ‘Beyond The Bus’ At SXSW In New Animated Video

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunk-pop stalwarts Jimmy Eat World are the latest artists to receive the animated video treatment in uDiscover Music’s on-going series, ‘Beyond The Bus’. Filmed exclusively for uDiscover Music, ‘Beyond The Bus’ has already showcased tales of ribald rock’ n’ roll revelry from Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, irrepressible Aussie rockers Airbourne and blues-rock legend George Thorogood. Indeed, it’s fair to say that only bands with an unquenchable thirst for the road and the more exotic fare available at rock’s top table are likely to be immortalized in this series.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Thorogood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sxsw#Flyers#Udiscover Music#Eagles Of Death Metal#Aussie#South By Southwest#Beyond The Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Dream Theater’s new animated video for The Alien

Dream Theater are giving fans a sneak preview of their upcoming album with the sci-fi inspired clip for nine and a half minute track, The Alien. It’s the opener from A View From The Top Of The World, which is out on October 22 via InsideOut. “It’s the first one...
Rock Musicbubbleblabber.com

Watch: Carcass Dances With Ixtab In New Animated Music Video

CARCASS will release new album TORN ARTERIES out on September 17th via Nuclear Blast Records and to help celebrate this, the Brit extreme metal band has release an animated music video for the track “Dance of Ixtab” and it goes exactly the way you would expect. My research tells me...
Musicghostcultmag.com

Metallica Launches Episode 1 of Their New Podcast

Metallica has launched their very own all-Metallica Podcast, starting out with eight episodes in a row celebrating The 30th anniversary of The Black Album. Listen here and follow wherever you listen to podcasts. Coming Friday, August 20th, the first-ever all-Metallica Podcast! We’re kicking off our podcast series with eight episodes...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Fans Are Freaking Out About Trisha Yearwood's Diamond Ring

Country fans especially are no strangers to Trisha Yearwood and her iconic career. Country Fancast notes that the artist is best known for her songs "She's in Love with the Boy," "Walkaway Joe" and "In Another's Eyes." She has also sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, and has nabbed three Grammy Awards, three Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards. But, beyond music, Yearwood has also ventured into the world of cooking, having written several well-selling cookbooks and hosting Food Network's show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." But perhaps one of her biggest claims to fame is her marriage to another famous country singer, Garth Brooks.
Musicwcsx.com

Christine McVie Becomes Latest Musician to Sell Their Song Catalog

Christine McVie has become the latest musician to sell their song catalog to a music/song management company. Per Variety, McVie sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed sum. McVie said in a statement about the deal, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Tom T. Hall: 10 Essential Songs

Tom T. Hall’s songwriting was as easygoing as his own demeanor. To listen to a Hall composition — whether he was the one singing it or artists like Jeannie C. Riley and Alan Jackson — was akin to hearing a story told by a friend you bumped into on the corner. Tom T. Hall, Country Music’s ‘Storyteller,’ Dead at 85 While many of today’s country artists like to sing about the small-town existence, Hall brought it to life in vivid color. Sometimes it made your heart ache, other times it made you smile. These are 10 of his best. “That’s How I Got...
Northampton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Judy Collins set to play Northampton

Grammy Award-winning singer Judy Collins will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. on EventBrite.com. Collins, who has released 50 albums over her storied career, made her debut as a professional folk singer in 1959. She is best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy