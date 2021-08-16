Watch Jimmy Eat World Go ‘Beyond The Bus’ At SXSW In New Animated Video
Punk-pop stalwarts Jimmy Eat World are the latest artists to receive the animated video treatment in uDiscover Music’s on-going series, ‘Beyond The Bus’. Filmed exclusively for uDiscover Music, ‘Beyond The Bus’ has already showcased tales of ribald rock’ n’ roll revelry from Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, irrepressible Aussie rockers Airbourne and blues-rock legend George Thorogood. Indeed, it’s fair to say that only bands with an unquenchable thirst for the road and the more exotic fare available at rock’s top table are likely to be immortalized in this series.www.udiscovermusic.com
