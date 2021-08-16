Cancel
Lewisburg, WV

Carl Keith LaRue

 5 days ago

LARUE

Carl Keith LaRue, 73, of Lewisburg, WV passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born April 15, 1948, in Ronceverte, WV, he was the son of the late Paul Edgar LaRue and Mary Virginia Adwell Wingler.

Carl was a US Army Korean War Veteran. He was a Master Electrician and had worked for Mulligan Lumber and Total Plant Maintenance. He was all around very talented in music, writing, drawing, painting, and glass etching.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Hanna, and a sister, Martha Sue LaRue.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-two years, Beverly Dawson LaRue; daughter, Angie Huffman (Greg) of Lewisburg, WV; brothers, Edgar Lee LaRue (Linda) of Lewisburg, WV, Gary LaRue (Gary) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sisters, Donna Eames (Brad) of Warrenton, VA and Bonnie Ramsey (Kirby) of Lewisburg, WV; grandchildren, Nicole Bumgarner, Justin and Jason Huffman, all of Lewisburg, WV and Ashley Hanna of Frankford, WV; great-grandchildren, Tanner Dowdy, Payton and Tristan Hughes, Laci and Wyatt Huffman; as well as three nephews.

It was Carl’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Frank Jones and Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral home.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The post Carl Keith LaRue appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

