Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

WATCH LIVE: U.N. Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan

By News Desk
Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold a meeting about Afghanistan on Monday, as the Taliban take control of the country. The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above. This story is developing and will be updated.

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N Security Council#Taliban#The U N Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Posted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
MilitaryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

NATO chief says Afghan leaders are responsible for military collapse

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday blamed a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s Western-backed armed forces, but he conceded that the alliance must also address flaws in its military training program. NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban desire for recognition is only leverage point, U.N. chief says

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the Taliban's desire for international recognition is the Security Council's only leverage to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan. Guterres told reporters he discussed that leverage with the 15-member body...
WorldPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and...
Worldjack1065.com

U.N. Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, diplomats said on Thursday. The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and...
Worldkitco.com

U.N. Security Council pushes for talks to form new Afghan government

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan and an end to fighting and abuse after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned of "chilling" curbs on human rights and mounting violations against women and girls. The 15-member...
Worldrock947.com

U.N. says evaluating Afghanistan security hourly, no staff evacuation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations is evaluating the security situation in Afghanistan on “an hour-by-hour basis” and moving some staff to the capital Kabul, but is not evacuating anyone from the country, the U.N. spokesman said on Friday. The world body had “a very light footprint” in some...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon press secretary: Security situation in Afghanistan is 'deteriorating'

John Kirby joined ‘Special Report’ to provide insight on the Taliban's moves to attempt to take control of parts of Afghanistan. JOHN KIRBY: Bret, we’re certainly watching this with deep concern. There’s no question that the security situation on the ground is deteriorating... and you saw that just over the course of the last few days, even more deterioration. So, we’re absolutely watching this with a measure of concern—no question about that.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Latest news from Afghanistan, live | The UN Security Council meets urgently after the reconquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban

The United Nations Security Council meets this Monday, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, in a special session to address the situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took the capital and regained control of the country after 20 years. Hundreds of people have crammed onto the Kabul airport runway, where at least five people have died trying to get on a plane to flee, Reuters reports. The Spanish Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has assured in an interview on Cadena SER that Spanish residents, Embassy personnel and Afghans who have collaborated with the Army and in Spanish cooperation in Kabul have already been evacuated to the airport in the Afghan capital, from where he hopes they can be repatriated “as soon as possible.” The Interior Minister has assured that “the airport is a safe place” for Spaniards. Tomorrow Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the European Union will address the Afghan crisis in an extraordinary meeting.
Politicsrock947.com

Top U.N. rights forum to hold session on Afghanistan next week

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. Human Rights Council is to hold a special session next week on the situation in Afghanistan to address “serious human rights concerns” after the Taliban takeover, a United Nations statement said on Tuesday. The Geneva forum is set to convene on Aug. 24 at the...
EducationPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Afghanistan: As Taliban gains ground, female judges fear for their safety

Laura Fong shoots and produces stories for PBS NewsHour Weekend on a wide range of topics, including U.S. politics, education, the arts and urban transit. She also covers breaking news for the Saturday and Sunday broadcasts. Before joining NewsHour Weekend, Laura worked on the first three seasons of the CNN documentary series "Inside Man" with Morgan Spurlock. Through Teach for America, Laura taught first grade for two years in Houston. She has a B.A. in electronic media from the University of Oregon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy