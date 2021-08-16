Cancel
U.S. Men’s Soccer is Finally Being Recognized at the World Level

By Andrew Hanlon
The United States Men’s National Soccer Team failed to qualify for the Olympics for the third consecutive time prior to the 2020 Tokyo Games. That came on the heels of an embarrassing loss to Trinidad and Tobago that dashed the team’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2022 as well.

