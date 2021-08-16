Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Healthy hearts and brains get their start in childhood

By Laura Williamson, American Heart Association News
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

High blood pressure, high cholesterol and other risk factors for poor heart and brain health are problems people typically don't think about until they hit midlife. A growing body of research suggests they should start sooner – decades sooner. "These factors that can be modified through lifestyle choices are already...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Brain Health#Heart Attacks#On Children#The University Of Turku#Young Finns#Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Severe sleep apnea could damage key blood vessels

Severe sleep apnea is associated with major changes in key arteries and could speed up vascular aging, according to new research. The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association sought to shed new light on the link between obstructive sleep apnea and "accelerated vascular aging," a thickening or stiffening in some blood vessels that causes changes in their function and structure.
EducationInc.com

Is Your Brain Healthy? Research Says This 1 Simple Test Can Tell You

However you define success, whether it's building a billion-dollar business or being an amazing parent, there's one factor that gives you a massive boost toward reaching your goals. A healthy brain helps you achieve whatever it is you want to achieve in life. And sadly, as we age, we all start to wonder if our memory, focus, and cognitive speed is beginning to decline.
HealthWINKNEWS.com

Better brain health may start on your plate

It’s peak season for summer fruits and vegetables that are nutrient-rich and can help with stress reduction, mood and cognitive decline. Brain health expert Dr. Teralyn Sell said summer favorites, like berries, can help stabilize blood sugar and reduce inflammation. “There’s some new emerging research that ties things like sugars...
HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Catching Early Brain Changes

Nearly 1 in 3 adults with dementia continue to be active drivers, and 50% of those adult continues driving up to three years after their diagnosis. Now, a new trial is underway to see whether cognitive changes that may lead to dementia could be detected through driving years earlier. Andrea...
KidsWellness Mama

469: Dr. Kenneth Bock on Brain Inflamed & Healing the New Childhood Epidemics

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:59:58 | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pandora | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | iHeartRadio. I’m here with Dr. Kenneth Bock, a leader in integrative medicine with over 35 years of direct experience helping...
Public HealthNewsTimes

Childhood trauma may affect heart health in low-income Black adults

Trauma in childhood may lead to worse heart health later in life for Black people in the U.S. who have a low income, but not for those who have more money, a study found. Early trauma has been linked to cardiovascular health problems in previous research, said lead author Dr. Shabatun Islam, a cardiology fellow at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Socioeconomic status also has been associated with cardiovascular health issues. But few studies have examined what she called the "synergy effect of early trauma and household income."
PetsNew Castle News

Getting to the heart of canine cardiac murmurs

Dog owners do not need to be veterinarians to know that a healthy heart is as important for our furry friends as it is for humans. Yet there can be a lot of confusion surrounding cardiac issues in animals, especially when it comes to heart murmurs. Dr. Sonya Wesselowski, an...
Diseases & TreatmentsPsychiatric Times

How to Reduce the Risk of Late-Life Dementia—Starting in Childhood

What advice can clinicians give patients to lower their overall risk for neurodegenerative diseases?. When it comes to Alzheimer disease (AD) and dementia, treatment gets more attention than prevention. Maybe it is time for that to change, because by combining preventative measures, it is possible to improve up to 40% of the overall risk factors for diseases like AD.
Healthremedic.co

Why Adequate Hydration is Important for a Healthy Brain

Why Adequate Hydration is Important for a Healthy Brain. From a young age, we learn the importance of drinking enough water every day. Adequate hydration is important to balance fluids, cleanse the body of toxins and maintain bowel function. For people with Alzheimer’s, the effect of water on the brain is among the most important. A young and healthy brain cannot function properly without adequate water. People who have dementia may suffer even more, as a lack of fluids can lead to worsening symptoms. Dehydration and Alzheimer’s are a dangerous combination.
Family Relationshipswashingtoninformer.com

Give Your Baby the Best Hope for a Healthy Start

As a mom and director of Maternal and Child Health at Community of Hope, I’ve been reflecting on the healthy start that I work towards for my children and for the community around me. Too often, I’ve observed that it’s hard for people living in under-resourced communities to have access to quality and affordable healthcare. Historic inequities and ensuing disparities in access have contributed to these areas having high mortality rates for Black mothers and babies.   At Community of Hope, we offer Healthy Start for families. This federal grant-funded program, awarded to DC Health and sub-awarded to Community of Hope, is available for District residents and aims to improve health outcomes before, during, and after pregnancy, and reduce racial/ethnic differences in rates of infant death and adverse pregnancy outcomes. The program accomplishes this by focusing on providing care coordination support to those communities that have the highest rates of infant mortality and poor maternal health outcomes in the District, helping to strengthen linkages to care and birthing support.
Healtharcamax.com

Shades of brain health

In 1986, when Cyndi Lauper sang "True Colors" -- "I see your true colors shining through/I see your true colors and that's why I love you/So don't be afraid to let them show" -- she had no idea just how important it was for everyone to put those true colors on display ... on their breakfast, lunch and dinner plates! But a new study in the journal Neurology reveals the power of colorful fruits and vegetables to protect you from cognitive decline as you get older.
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Lowering cholesterol protects your heart and brain, regardless of your age

High or abnormal cholesterol levels, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction play a key role in atherosclerosis and plaque buildup, the most common cause of heart attacks and strokes. (Endothelial dysfunction refers to impaired functioning of the inner lining of blood vessels on the heart’s surface. It results in these vessels inappropriately narrowing instead of widening, which limits blood flow.) There are many different types of cholesterol, including high density lipoprotein (HDL, or good, cholesterol); triglycerides (a byproduct of excess calories consumed, which are stored as fat); and low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol).
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Higher Maternal Lipid Profile Tied to Congenital Heart Disease in Offspring

Last Updated: August 20, 2021. Doubled risk seen for high triglyceride, total/high-density lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein-A1 FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An elevated maternal lipid profile is associated with an increased risk for congenital heart disease (CHD) in offspring, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Having Someone Who’ll Listen May Be Good for Your Aging Brain

Last Updated: August 20, 2021. FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could the constancy of a sympathetic ear help guard your brain against the ravages of aging?. Yes, claims new research that analyzed data on nearly 2,200 American adults and found those in their 40s and 50s who didn't have someone to listen to them had a mental ("cognitive") age that was four years older than those who had good listeners in their lives.
Troy, NYTimes Union

After pandemic pause, heart-healthy program resumes

TROY - BetterU, a heart health program for women sponsored by the American Heart Association, is on the long list of things COVID-19 interrupted. This week the class of 2020 reunited to continue where they left off 15 months ago. Each year in January, the Heart Association takes applications for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy