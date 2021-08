The sun is out, the weather’s great, and what better way to spend your summer than going on a trip to Jamaica! Jamaica is an island in the Caribbean, home to some of the most beautiful nature and beaches in the world. If you’re thinking about planning a trip to this tropical paradise and looking for inspiration on what to do, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some pointers on how to make sure your next trip to Jamaica is magnificent and unforgettable.