Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Federal agents seize thousands of fake covid vaccination cards destined for locations across U.S.

By Katie Shepherd
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundles of counterfeit coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo have been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to recipients all around the United States, as some unvaccinated people try to evade restrictions that require proof of the shot to enter certain bars, schools and public spaces.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Illegal Drugs#U S Customs#Cbp#Memphis#Cdc#Spanish#Fbi#The Associated Press#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Case of the fake vaccine cards is nothing compared to the fake vaccines Interpol is warning countries about

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Anchorage seized over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards arriving from China this week. The cards closely resemble the authentic Center for Disease Control certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the Covid-19 vaccine. The cards are arriving from the same place the virus arrived from: China, specifically Shenzhen, China, which is about 550 miles from Wuhan Province, where the virus originated.
Posted by
Fox News

More than 3,000 fake COVID vaccine cards seized at Anchorage airport

More than 3,000 phony COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized this week from cargo facilities at Anchorage airport, officials said. The fake cards were shipped in from China, arriving in over 100 packages throughout the week, according to US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jaime Ruiz. Each package contained roughly 20...
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Customs seizes fake vaccination cards in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China. Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the last week as they arrived in small packages. An agency...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Authorities Confiscate Over 3,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Anchorage, Alaska, confiscated over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in a shipment arriving from China. The cards are designed to look like those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, customs officials said in a press release. The forgeries were sent in roughly 150 small packages with 20 to 25 fake vaccination cards in each package, a CBP spokesperson told the Associated Press.
New Orleans, LAnewsandguts.com

Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Memphis seized a stash of thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo. The cards had been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to people in various cities around the United States, including New Orleans, supposedly to be sold to unvaccinated people trying to skirt restrictions that require proof of vaccination.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards

NEW YORK — The Senate’s top Democrat says federal law enforcement officials need to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s announcement Sunday comes after The Associated Press reported how people are cheating the system and buying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards online, worrying officials at colleges and universities across the country that are requiring proof students received the vaccine to attend in-person classes.
talesbuzz.com

Tennessee officials seize fake COVID-19 vaccine cards from China

Thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China have been seized by Customs and Border Patrol officers in Tennessee in the last year, the agency said. Officers at the Port of Memphis have intercepted at least 121 shipments totaling 3,017 of the “low quality” cards being sent from Shenzhen, the CBP said in a statement Friday.
Pharr, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Significant Cocaine Load’, Worth $2 Million Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized $2,007,700 in cocaine on August 12. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. The drugs were found in a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the trailer for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers found the 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds concealed within the trailer. They seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

U.S. extends border closure with Canada yet another month

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed for at least another month. "To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Sept. 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," DHS tweeted early Thursday.
AnimalsClick2Houston.com

‘First in nation discovery’: US Customs Agents find rare, invasive beetle in box of jackfruit at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently intercepted a rare, invasive beetle at the Texas-Mexico border. In a release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency described the find as a “first in nation discovery.” According to USDA entomologists, the insect had never before been found at any of the nation’s ports of entry.
Laredo, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$88K+ In Cocaine Discovered Within Honda Accord At Texas-Mexico Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over $88,000 worth of cocaine concealed within a Honda Accord at the Texas-Mexico border. Packages containing 11.5 pounds of cocaine seizedby CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Patrol) The 11.5 pounds of narcotics were discovered on August 18 at the the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. “In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. Border agents also seized the Honda. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation
WTRF

Could a fake vaccine card land you in jail?

(WTRF) – As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, there’s a new problem. People are trying to get their hands on fake vaccine cards, but lying about getting the shots could mean time in jail. There is a new surge, an unfortunate surge, in counterfeit COVID cards. Chuck Schumer, Senate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy