Posy Simmonds Gets Her First Gallery Exhibition In German

Posy Simmonds is one of my favourite comic book creators of all time. A PG Wodehouse for England'smiddle classes, her self-satirical takes on the whimsies of polite and impolite society, liberal guilt and pressures of family, I first found her in my parents' (and then my own) copies of The Guardian, and have followed her into graphic novels, including the movie adaptation of her Gemma Bovary comic. What the Swiss would make of someone quite so quintessentially English I don't know, but the French took her to their hearts, winning and being appointed president of the Grand Jury at the Angoulême International Comics Festival. And now it seems that Paul Gravett, the legendary Man At The Crossroads of British comics has curated a new exhibition of Posy Simmonds work for Switzerland's Cartoonmuseum, in the city of Basel.