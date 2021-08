The District is excited to welcome students, families, and staff back to school this fall for in-person learning, five days a week. We know that many students have spent more than a full school year physically apart from their teachers, classmates, coaches, mentors, and friends. And it is critical for the academic, social, and emotional wellbeing of our young people that we work together to open our schools and keep them open. To ensure a successful school year, public health officials and school leaders are preparing for a variety of scenarios and layering protections for students, families, educators, and staff.