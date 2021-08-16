Community mural going up on chamber building

The community mural going up on the side of the Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building at the intersection of Fourth and Main Streets is set to be completed at the end of the week. The mural is designed by Cannon Falls graduate and New York artist Kelli Bickman and painted by about 20 Cannon Falls Middle and High School students ages 11 and up. The project is tentatively scheduled to be done Thursday evening, Aug. 19, with an unveiling celebration on Friday from 6-8 p.m. for the public.