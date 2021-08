The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech agreed Friday on an eight-year contract. The team did not disclose financial terms. Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year … The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $9.25 million and will begin in the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old alternate captain had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals. He was second among Oilers defensemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots. Nurse was selected seventh overall by the Oilers in the 2013 draft.