Daily Joke: Three Pastors Reveal How They Divide Contributions between Themselves and God

By Busayo Ogunjimi
 5 days ago
Three pastors had a discussion about how they individually allocated church funds. They mostly talked about how much was to be given to God, church activities, and the funds for their personal use. The first pastor revealed that he placed everything on a table, closed his eyes, and prayed. After...

ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Religionkuer.org

LDS Women Speak Out About Temple Garments

Last week, the New York Times published an article about the LDS Church’s sacred temple garments and the physical distress many women in the faith say they experience because of them. The garments, which are essentially underwear, are a very personal subject little discussed by members of the faith. When...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Men with Black Eyes Met on a Plane and Had a Conversation

Two men boarded the same plane and also had their seat numbers next to each other. After they settled down for the flight, they discovered they both sported a black eye. The men were so surprised that they started a conversation to find out how each of them ended up with a black eye. The first guy explained that when he got to the airport in the morning, he went to the ticket counter where he met the woman who handed tickets to customers.
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Black couple who adopted white children describe moment they were accused of having abducted them

A Black couple who adopted white twin boys have revealed the racist encounters they experience as a result, including accusations that they kidnapped their children. Jennifer McDuffie-Moore, 43, an early learning specialist and co-owner of a childcare program, and her husband Harry Moore, 37, a mechanic, first took in the identical twins, Brayden and Trevor, as foster children, after they were separated from their biological mother, who suffered from drug addiction.

