Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Robert Stone Makes Photoshopped Dating Profile For Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell Sees Through It

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to take more than Photoshop to break up InDex. In a post on Twitter, Robert Stone made his best attempt by pointing out a Match.com profile for Dexter Lumis, but Beth Phoenix and Indi Hartwell were quick to point out it was fake. He wrote: “I hate to...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Beth Phoenix
Person
Robert Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshopped#Combat#Index#Match Com#Playa#Super Cuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

Margot Robie told WWE in a new video that The Undertaker was her favorite wrestler growing up. “I watched WWE growing up. My favorites were The Undertaker, and John Cena by the way.”. Thrice in a lifetime? Could we potentially see The Rock Vs John Cena in what would be...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Star ‘Creepy’ Dating Profile Revealed

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell are in a budding relationship on WWE NXT, but it seems not everyone is Team InDex. Robert Stone recently tried to dampen the lovebirds’ good time by throwing out a forged dating profile. Dexter Lumis’ creepy dating profile was revealed by Robert Stone. Stone tweeted...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee Girlfriend ‘Refuses’ Apology After Sad News

Keith Lee recently opened up and informed his fans about his sudden extended hiatus from WWE. He also mentioned how the fans had shown hate towards his girlfriend/wife, Mia Yim. He made it very clear that his fiancée did not give him COVID-19, but she did later get it from him because she refused to leave his side. This led to many fans ask for forgiveness.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEPopculture

WWE Fan-Favorite's Daughter Joins Major Wrestling Promotion

A WWE legend's daughter will be competing in a major wrestling promotion next weekend. Earlier this month, it was announced that Bianca Carelli will be featured in NWA's Empowerrr pay-per-view on Aug. 28, and she will take part in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Carelli is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli).
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Tour WWE Warehouse, Seth Rollins on Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction, Mia Yim Plays Resident Evil Village

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did a tour of the WWE Warehouse with Barstool Sports, and the video is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Brandon Walker and Robbie Fox get an exclusive tour of the WWE Warehouse. The guys get to see relics of the past 50+ years in the wrestling business. They are joined by Triple H and Stephanie as they relive some of the props and give us some behind-the-scenes stories.”
WWEPWMania

Video: Indi Hartwell Proposes To Dexter Lumis On NXT

It looks like the first-ever WWE NXT wedding will be coming soon. Tonight’s Takeover 36 go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network saw Indi Hartwell, who also turned 25 on Tuesday, and Dexter Lumis team up to defeat Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in mixed tag team action. This came after Lumis lost the “Love Her or Leave Her” match to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show, but Indi still sided with Lumis. After tonight’s win, Hartwell went to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at the announce table and grabbed something from her. She then returned to the ring, dropped down on one knee, and proposed to Lumis. After a “yes!” chant from the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd, Lumis said yes, and Hartwell slid the ring on his finger. As seen in the photo below, it looks like the ring features a large eye in the center.
Combat SportsPosted by
Wrestling World

Dexter Lumis appears on a dating site but...

In recent weeks, the main storylines of NXT have stuck to some characters well known to fans of the WWE Universe, from yet another clash between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole to the engagement between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, with the component of The Way who did not want to hear reasons and followed his heart, jumping on the athlete of the WWE yellow roster, kissing him passionately in the NXT ring.
WWE411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE NXT Review 8.17.21

August 17th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. I’ve gotta admit, I haven’t really been feeling much of NXT in recent weeks other than Dakota Kai’s push and the Dragunov/WALTER build. Malcolm Bivens cut a promo saying that KUSHIDA was avoiding Roderick Strong, though he’s not medically cleared....

Comments / 0

Community Policy