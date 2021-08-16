Robert Stone Makes Photoshopped Dating Profile For Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell Sees Through It

It looks like the first-ever WWE NXT wedding will be coming soon. Tonight’s Takeover 36 go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network saw Indi Hartwell, who also turned 25 on Tuesday, and Dexter Lumis team up to defeat Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in mixed tag team action. This came after Lumis lost the “Love Her or Leave Her” match to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show, but Indi still sided with Lumis. After tonight’s win, Hartwell went to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at the announce table and grabbed something from her. She then returned to the ring, dropped down on one knee, and proposed to Lumis. After a “yes!” chant from the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd, Lumis said yes, and Hartwell slid the ring on his finger. As seen in the photo below, it looks like the ring features a large eye in the center.