Madonna announces new partnership with Warner Music, will reissue catalog

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Madonna has formed a new partnership with Warner Media and will be curating deluxe editions of her classic albums.  File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Madonna and Warner Music Group have entered into a new partnership and will reissue the singer's classic albums over the next few years.

Madonna will curate deluxe editions of many of her landmark albums, introduce unique releases for special events and more under the partnership.

The albums will be reissued starting in 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut with the release of her 1982 single "Everybody."

The 63-year-old released her debut, self-titled album in 1983 under Warner Music Group label Sire Records.

Madonna's last three albums were under Interscope including MDNA, Rebel Heart and Madame X from 2019. The three albums will join the Warner catalog starting in 2025 as part of the new partnership.

"Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years," Madonna said in a statement.

Madonna will release a Madame X documentary through Paramount+ on Oct. 8. The documentary follows Madonna's Madame X tour, which ran from September 2019 to March 2020.

