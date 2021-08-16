Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Face-Off With Goldberg and Bobby Lashley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Summerslam, WWE’s second biggest event of the year, will take place August 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Besides the usual places you can watch Summerslam, this year it will air live in select theaters. As what befits what WWE wants to be its second WrestleMania, several legends will appear on the card with the likes of Bill Goldberg and John Cena challenging for the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship respectively. Edge will also face of against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair and Sasha banks will no doubt try to outperform their lauded WrestleMania match. As of note, I write this prior to the go-home edition of Smackdown, so things may happen on that show not reflected here. Since WWE’s storytelling has been pretty formulaic lately, I doubt that anything would happen to radically alter the plans for Summerslam. It’s not like C.M. Punk will be re-debuting on Friday or anything…