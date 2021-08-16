Cancel
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Face-Off With Goldberg and Bobby Lashley

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will hold the final episode of RAW before Summerslam this Saturday, with a final face-off between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Goldberg. The episode emanates from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The lineup includes:. * Bobby Lashley and Goldberg face off. * Randy Orton vs. Omos. *...

