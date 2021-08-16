Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Thai police, protesters clash over handling of pandemic

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULLbu_0bT1wtnO00
1 of 2

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police and anti-government protesters clashed for a second straight day in Bangkok on Monday, as anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer.

Police in riot gear fired a water cannon and tear gas to force back about 200 protesters as they approached Government House, where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has an office. The organizers called off the rally soon afterward.

Later, there were more disturbances in the Din Daeng area of the city when a group of young protesters tried to move toward an army base where Prayuth has his residence. There have been repeated clashes in the built-up urban area in the past 10 days.

The demonstrators are calling for Prayuth’s resignation over his perceived bungling of the government’s coronavirus vaccination program. Infections have surged in the past few weeks while vaccination rates remain low.

The protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of the government, a new constitution and -– most contentious of all -– fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

539K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Police#Bangkok#Pandemic#Protest Riot#Ap#Government House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Protestsinvesting.com

Thai police face off again with protesters near PM's residence

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police clashed with protesters for a second successive day on Wednesday, after hundreds sought to rally near the residence of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to demand his resignation for mismanaging the country's coronavirus crisis. Hundreds of protesters threw paint at a line of riot police who...
Protestskelo.com

Thai protester comatose with bullet lodged in head after clashes

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A Thai anti-government protester is in a coma with a bullet lodged in his head, a hospital said on Tuesday, as police denied use of live ammunition to disperse demonstrations against the country’s prime minister. A 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Monday with a gunshot...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Thailand reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to get on top of one of Asia’s most severe COVID-19 outbreaks. Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking...
WorldBBC

Covid: Australian police clash with anti-lockdown protesters

Police in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney have clashed with thousands of people protesting against Covid lockdowns. In Melbourne, mounted officers used pepper spray when elements of a 4,000-strong rally broke through police lines. Police arrested 218 people, and at least seven officers were injured. In Sydney, where...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

'Antifa' thugs clash with anti-mask protesters in bloody skirmish, 1 stabbed

Antifa thugs clashed with anti-mask protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday afternoon resulting in multiple injuries. "Breaking: Brutal right-wing vs antifa brawl breaks out at anti-mask protest in Los Angeles," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted Saturday along with a video from videographer Sean Carmitchel who was at the scene. "One of the antifa who charges in to fight gets pummeled to the ground. A woman trying to help him gets hit on the head. The antifa end up retreating."
Posted by
Daily Herald

Right's group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

BANGKOK -- More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths...
Schenectady, NYPosted by
NBC News

Police caller must pay harassed BLM protesters $4.5K

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A former ice cream shop owner accused of calling police on peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters was ordered Wednesday to pay them $500 each by a judge for violating their civil rights. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady...
ProtestsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russian police detain journalists backing media freedom

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian police on Saturday detained several journalists who protested authorities' decision to label a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent.”. The journalists held individual pickets outside the main headquarters of the country's top domestic security agency, the FSB, on Moscow's Lubyanka Square. They held...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Axios

Trump calls officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt a "murderer"

Former President Trump issued a statement Wednesday criticizing law enforcement who responded to the Capitol insurrection and praising Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot while participating in the riot. Why it matters: Babbitt was one of five people to die as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
Advocacyksl.com

Ex-boxer who punched cop faces longest sentence yet in US Capitol riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Jan. 6. A former boxer charged with punching a Washington police officer in the head during the attack faces a sentence of up to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to two felony charges. (Stephanie Keith, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — A former boxer charged with punching a Washington police officer in the head duringthe Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol faces a sentence of up to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to two felony charges.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

'He died hoping his security would come'

South Florida (CNN) -- When Haiti's president was brutally assassinated in his bedroom last month, just one witness was there to see it. She happened to know him better than anyone else. Martine Moise, the first lady of Haiti, was found bleeding on the floor next to the body of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy