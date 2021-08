Up until a few years ago, I knew less about money than the average person. At least, that's how it felt. The extent of my financial philosophy was a) try not to spend what you don’t have and b) try to make your student debt vanish. If someone was talking about the state of the economy, I only responded with neutral, noncommittal noises, rather than voice any specific thoughts. The exchange of money in society was this impossibly intricate machine that a regular person like me could never begin to comprehend. The GDP? Sure hope it's doing great! Trickle-down economics? Sounds suspect, but if all these economic experts and politicians are saying that tax cuts for the wealthy means we all win, who am I to disagree? Would they really just lie to everyone? (Actually, don’t answer that.)