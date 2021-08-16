Cancel
Elsa Pataky hugged a snake to raise awareness about Australia’s wildlife

By Fabiana Buontempo
We already know that Elsa Pataky is a woman of many marvels. The 45-year-old is a mom of three, wife to Chris Hemsworth , an actress, and a fitness guru. Now, Pataky just proved herself to be fearless in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, the Spanish beauty posted a photo to Instagram of herself holding a brown snake that was wrapped around her neck. The reason for Pataky holding the snake was to raise awareness about Australia’s wildlife.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actress captioned her post, “Australia has some of the most fascinating wildlife in the world and as an animal lover I enjoy getting up close and personal with all the amazing species that can be found on the land and in the sea.”

Her caption was on the say, “Reminder that I have partnered with @nuii_icecream_global as the judge of an exciting photography competition giving someone the chance to win a once in a lifetime trip to Namibia to discover and support the @wild.ark association and @ehranamibia, working to save elephants and support local communities.”

“Entering couldn’t be easier. Simply share your best travel photo on Instagram and tag #MyNuiiAdventure & @nuii_icecream_global. #ad.”

The other photos in her post were of Pataky swimming amongst a school of fish and a short video of the actress in front of a stunning sunset.

Pataky and Hemsworth currently live in a $30 million mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. The couple and their three children - a nine-year-old daughter India Rose and seven-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha moved there from Los Angeles in 2014.

