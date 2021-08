As teased in the Jiren (Full Power) latest announcement trailer, a new version of Gogeta will appear in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. When the Legendary DLC Pack 2 Ultimate Battle Pack drops in Fall 2021, it will include the new version of Jiren and Gogeta (DB Super). This version of Gogeta will be based on the version that appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The official website shared details about him and some of the free additions that are on the way.