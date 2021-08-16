Man swept to his death by 'rogue wave' in Cornwall

Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department Officials said a 74-year-old Essex man set his 8th floor apartment on fire and jumped from the 12th floor after an eviction dispute. First responders arrived at the apartment building around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Essex Co-Op Apartment Complex in the 1000 block of Franklin Ave. Firefighters found a small fire with heavy smoke in the apartment and a sprinkler system was already extinguishing the flames. Officials said at 11:27 p.m., while firefighters were working on the ground, the resident, identified as David Boyd Thompson, jumped from the topmost floor. Officials said he landed two feet away from a captain at the scene. Officials provided medical care, but Thompson was found dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson was scheduled to be evicted after being told he could not smoke in the building, and believe he set the fire before committing suicide. The fire, which had multiple sources, stayed contained in the apartment and no residents were displaced.