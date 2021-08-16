Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Man swept to his death by 'rogue wave' in Cornwall

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn angler was swept to his death off rocks by a "rogue wave", an inquest has been told. Tyler Westlake, 24, was fishing with two friends at Tubby's Head, St Agnes, on the north Cornwall coast, last November when the incident happened. His friends were also struck by the wave...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue Wave#Fish#Thunderstorms#The Wave#Accident#Tubby S Head#Bbc News South West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
AccidentsBBC

Boy dies falling from Sheffield hotel window

A young boy has died falling from a hotel window in Sheffield. Emergency services were called to the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday. The boy, who has not been formally identified, is believed to be under 10. South Yorkshire Police said his...
AccidentsBBC

Men in 2014 Lowestoft boat accident died after vessel capsized

Two anglers, missing for seven years, died after their speedboat capsized, an inquest heard. Andrew Porter, 46, and Malcolm Sayer, 79, left Great Yarmouth, Norfolk with Peter Chambers, 43, on 10 March 2014. Their boat was found upturned closed to the shore at Lowestoft, Suffolk. Mr Chambers's body was found,...
WorldBBC

Rob Dalby: Body of missing diver found off Isles of Scilly

The body of a missing diver has been recovered from the sea off the Isles of Scilly, police have confirmed. Rob Dalby, 55, from Huddersfield, failed to resurface while diving with his wife and friends on 28 July. Family friend Peter Lau said the holiday was to celebrate the 40th...
MilitaryBBC

Cornwall Royal Marines death prompts sea depths checks

The Royal Marines have been ordered by a military safety watchdog to check the depth of water before disembarkation training after the death of a recruit. Ethan Jones, 20, drowned after disembarking from a landing craft into deep water at Tregantle beach, Cornwall on 21 January 2020 said a report.
AccidentsBBC

Hull R38 airship disaster: Memories of Humber crash revealed

Vivid memories of an airship exploding over Hull and plummeting into the Humber estuary almost 100 years ago have been unearthed by a new project. Thousands of people in Hull witnessed the R38 airship crash on 24 August 1921, killing 44 crew members. The project by Historic England has unearthed...
AccidentsBBC

Wigan house fire: Man dies despite rescue attempt

A man who was rescued from a house fire has died, police have said. Crews were called to Wenlock Grove, Wigan, at about 02:20 BST where they found a blaze had broken out in the kitchen of a semi-detached property, Greater Manchester Police said.
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

74-Year-Old Man Set Fire To Essex Apartment, Jumped To His Death, Officials Say

Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department Officials said a 74-year-old Essex man set his 8th floor apartment on fire and jumped from the 12th floor after an eviction dispute. First responders arrived at the apartment building around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Essex Co-Op Apartment Complex in the 1000 block of Franklin Ave. Firefighters found a small fire with heavy smoke in the apartment and a sprinkler system was already extinguishing the flames. Officials said at 11:27 p.m., while firefighters were working on the ground, the resident, identified as David Boyd Thompson, jumped from the topmost floor. Officials said he landed two feet away from a captain at the scene. Officials provided medical care, but Thompson was found dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson was scheduled to be evicted after being told he could not smoke in the building, and believe he set the fire before committing suicide. The fire, which had multiple sources, stayed contained in the apartment and no residents were displaced.
TrafficBBC

Driver cut free as car crashes into March house

A driver had to be cut free from her car after it crashed through the wall of a bungalow, destroying the front of the house. The accident happened in Fleming Court in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 18:15 BST on Friday. The occupant of the bungalow is understood to have been...
Utah Statetoofab.com

Man Filmed Clinging to Utah Theme Park Ride Before Plunging to His Death

The woman who filmed it thought it was a stunt. A man has been killed after plunging 60ft to the ground from a theme park ride in Utah. The 32-year-old's final moments were captured by a stunned fellow rider who passed him while he was clinging to the outside — and nobody knows how or why he ended up there.
AnimalsBBC

Heron put down after flying with crossbow bolt in Suffolk

A grey heron seen flying despite a crossbow bolt injury has been put down after vets found part of its spine had been dislodged. The bird was photographed in Woolpit in Suffolk on 23 July, with further sightings made in nearby villages. It was rescued from a garden in Woolpit...
AnimalsPopculture

Drunk Man Killed in Shark Attack While Using Ocean as Bathroom

A drunk Brazilian man reportedly died after he was attacked by a shark on July 10. Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, reportedly waded into the surf at Piedade Beach in Jaboatao dos Guarapes, Brazil to urinate when the shark struck, biting his hand and leg. Santos was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident was the latest for an area that has seen a steady increase in shark attacks.
TrafficBBC

Drink driver caused death of teen friends in Fife crash

A young drink driver caused the deaths of two teenage friends when he drove them home from a party. Logan Russell was 17 when his Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a tree in Fife, leaving three passengers unconscious. Ethan King, 17, died at the scene, and Connor...

Comments / 1

Community Policy