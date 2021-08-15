SOLANAX Launches Second Staking Pool on ExMarkets!

There was a lot of rallying this week, including Solana and Cardano, as well as some rally pauses, and rally continuations, while Ethereum fees jumped to their highest point since May. As this was happening, Mark Cuban stated that he owns less than USD 500 worth of DOGE. Speaking of which, DOGE was rallying too. It was then reported that T-Mobile suffered a breach with the hacker asking for BTC 6, while State Department decided to take give crypto to informants who tip it off on “state-based hackers”. As we learned that the global crypto adoption grew 2,300% in two years, and that institutional players could dominate crypto trading within three years, crypto-sceptic Chilean opposition leader said he owns ETH, while Bitcoiners worked to remind the world of WTFhappenedin1971. And while the Poly Network was prolonging returning the funds, Liquid exchange got hacked.