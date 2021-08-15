SOLANAX Launches Second Staking Pool on ExMarkets!
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Solanax has been setting new benchmarks for growth as its plans to attract investors continue to succeed. Solanax provides a platform for companies that are looking for open-source liquidity and DeFi protocol with low-interest rates. Soon after its listing on ExMarkets, the Solanax staking pool has reached its full capacity. Looking at the overwhelming response, Solanax is looking to open a new pool for new investors looking to stake the token.cryptonews.com
