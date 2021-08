Congratulations to the Acadia Youth Sports U-12 Baseball Team who concluded their season as the Runner-ups at the Maine Event at Little Fenway this weekend. The team defeated Old Tow Town 9-5, Caribou 3-2 and the Maine Sting Yellow Team 11-7 despite being down 6-1 in the 2nd inning to advance to the title game. There they lost to Presque Isle 12-5.