On this episode of WTF California podcast, we discuss how while the state is in fire, Democrats in Sacramento indefinitely postponed the only scheduled legislative hearing designed to provide oversight over the state’s mismanagement of wildfire prevention. A Laguna Beach councilman was censured for releasing data and wonder why won’t the Antioch City Council censure its clerk for something similar. California Law Enforcement continue to be under attack, Proof of Vaccine continues to be implemented across the state. Meanwhile, a slum lord and dead-beat attorney make the news and we discuss Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and the drama with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is finally revealed as to why the team broke-up. Plus more.