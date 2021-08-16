Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Japanese athletes forge impetus behind Teri Leiker Memorial Mile

By Michael Sandrock
coloradohometownweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Japanese track and field community saw the news flash across the internet on March 22 about the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that claimed the lives of 10 victims, some of the elite runners in Japan felt a sad pang of recognition. Many Japanese athletes have come to...

www.coloradohometownweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Reilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Track And Field#Tokyo Marathon#Japanese#Special Olympics Japan#American#Japan Post#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Tennisolympics.com

Japanese athletes to watch at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

As the Paralympic Games returns to Japan for the second time, these Para athletes have a dual mission: to vie for Paralympic glory on home soil and change perceptions to foster a more diverse and inclusive society in Japan. So let's take a look at some of the stars who...
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
Boulder, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Hotels in region match, exceed state averages for occupancy in July

Hotels throughout Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley were at or above the state average for occupancy during the month of July, with rates tracking near mid-80%. The state average occupancy was 77.2%, well over the 48.9% recorded a year ago in July. Greeley continued to lead the area, according...
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

At the Market: Eggplant is the sweet your savory is seeking

Eggplants are such a wonderful find at the market. Find a big globe eggplant and imagine an eggplant Parmesan that will feed your whole family or a classic French ratatouille. Tiny, delicious, teardrop-shaped or spherical eggplants are perfect for an Asian-inspired stir-fry. Most continents celebrate the eggplant. (Not always: As...
Boulder, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

West Flanders Brewing to serve final beer Sunday

After nearly a decade serving suds on Boulder’s Pearl Street, West Flanders Brewing Co. will close for good on Sunday, the company said Tuesday in a Facebook post and on its website. “There is no easy time to make a decision like this, particularly having been fortunate enough to operate...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Park City, UTPark Record

Teri Orr: When the crashing of the waves is comforting…

We had lost touch. It had been decades since we had communicated and/or seen each other. If I had to say why, I would say it was my embarrassment and shame for how my life had taken me so far away from where and how I grew up. I grew up in a single-parent household and my single mother was a very colorful character, marrying and divorcing like cycles of the moon. It was a working-class neighborhood and when my mother inherited wealth from her parents, we moved across town to a shiny place and never looked back. I changed my high school and my attitude. I moved completely away — minutes after I graduated high school — to Lake Tahoe.
Erie, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Erie updates mask policy as Delta cases rise

The town of Erie has updated its mask policy, effective Aug. 16. In accordance with Boulder County Public Health’s Public Health Order, masks are required indoors for everyone aged 2 and older who are present at indoor child care settings, indoor youth sports, indoor youth activities and camps inside any town facility, including those with a medical exemption and regardless of vaccination status.
Park Record

Teri Orr: Re-entry

The texts started when I was still three, maybe four hours from home — hard to say because I had been driving slow and stopping often to “make pictures” as the old expression goes. My friends thought I should know that I-80 was not going to be the way to drive because a wildfire was underway close to the Summit Park exit. I proudly hadn’t taken I-80 for a single mile of my three-week, more-than-2,500-mile journey, so it wasn’t any hardship now. And I had been inhaling a tiny bit of the smoke of the California fires for all those weeks — even though my trip was largely up and down the coast. I mean, I knew to expect from the overcastness hanging on most of the day — there is a reason locals call this month Fog-ust. The only time I had real smoke was up north — Tahoe and then Yosemite and a chunk of western Nevada.
Agriculturecoloradohometownweekly.com

Deryn Davidson: The apple is the harbinger of autumn

Here we are. Somehow it is already mid-August. County fairs are wrapping up, and kids are starting back to school. Most days are still hot, but every once in a while you catch a hint of autumn in the air. The gardens that you’ve lovingly and painstakingly tended all summer long are kicking into high gear. Zucchinis that somehow stayed hidden under the large leaves are now the size of baseball bats. Many gardeners talk of their bushels and bushels of beans, and peppers are coming into their own.
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

First National Bank of Omaha awards more than $800K in grants

$10,000 – Attention, Inc., dba TGTHR (Boulder): provides support for employment case management, career development, life-skills and self-sufficiency programming for youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness. $20,000 – Bridge House (Boulder): supports the Ready to Work Program, which provides transformative opportunities for adults experiencing homelessness with an innovative “work-first”...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
PoliticsKIMT

Olympics to replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bites into it

The medal-bite is a familiar photo opportunity for winning athletes at the Olympic Games. But one Japanese mayor took it a step further after he bit a softball player's gold medal without permission, causing widespread public outrage. Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura was shown removing his covid-mask and biting into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy