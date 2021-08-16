Cancel
Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or Neg COVID Test

By Laura Bradshaw
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 5 days ago
You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies. This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue...

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

