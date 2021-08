The trouble that had been brewing among Democratic lawmakers burst out into the open Friday morning as a group of nine House moderates threw a wrench directly into the plans of leadership to pass two key economic measures. The group wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening to withhold their votes for the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint until the bipartisan infrastructure bill is approved by the House and signed into law. The move threatens to destroy Pelosi’s careful strategy of pushing both bills through a two-track process in the House. Although the moderates had already been warning they opposed the strategy, the letter marked the first time the threat to withdraw their votes became explicit.