If you were hoping to buy a plug-in hybrid 2022 Range Rover or Range Rover Sport, we have some bad news. Last week, Land Rover confirmed the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport PHEV models will not be available in the US for the 2022 model year due to ongoing supply issues caused by the semiconductor chip shortage. If you're in the market for a new Range Rover PHEV, you'll have to wait for the next-generation model to arrive. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer because our spies have caught Land Rover testing a prototype of the next-generation Range Rover Hybrid.