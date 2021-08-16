Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

With recreational marijuana legalized in many states, companies rethinking drug testing policies

By The Center Square
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223iz5_0bT1uYWf00


Amazon recently eliminated marijuana from its drug testing and now treats employee use of it the same as alcohol. Other businesses are changing their marijuana screening policies as well.

Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, says attitudes are definitely relaxing in some companies, but not others.

“Almost all businesses are saying impairment on the job is unacceptable; however, random drug testing for past usage is definitely fading away for a number of businesses,” he told the Illinois Radio Network.

But it depends on the business, Maisch stresses. There are still many that maintain a firm drug-free policy.

“Main categories here: construction, people who use heavy manufacturing, and also anyone who has a contract with the federal government must maintain a strict drug-free workplace,” he said. “So you’re really seeing two different approaches depending on the kind of business involved.”

The pandemic and resulting worker shortage are also playing a part.

Since Illinois’ legal recreational-use marijuana market took root during the pandemic, many now don’t want to work for a company that won’t let them smoke on the weekend. Companies desperate for workers are finding themselves willing to change.

Maisch says there is definitely a correlation between the labor shortage and how fast levels of tolerance are rising in companies with the flexibility to do so.

“I do think the worker shortage has definitely accelerated that relaxation process – there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “We’ve heard for a very long time, a lot of qualified candidates for employment still can’t pass a drug test, and consequently they’re not offered a job. That has started to change as long as it is not a position where safety or federal regulations mandate a drug-free workplace.”

Current law protects Illinois employers’ rights to set company policy, but Maisch says he expects that to come under attack as it has in other states like Colorado and Washington.

“They have attempted to undermine employer authority to maintain a drug-free workplace or to restrict usage in the workplace,” he said.

So far, the courts have thwarted any attempts in those states, but Maisch said Illinois can’t let its guard down.

“We have to remain ever vigilant that the proponents of recreational marijuana are not going to come to the legislature on a regular basis and try to undermine employer rights,” he said.

He adds they anticipate those rights to be under assault for years to come.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 3

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
129K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Legislature#Drug Test#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

2nd Report Published On Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program

The Department of Health and Senior Services has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required constitutionally to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Marijuana drug tests in the workplace would follow same standard as DUI, under proposed change in Illinois law

After years working successfully as an electrical substation operator for ComEd, Andre Burson said, he failed a marijuana drug test. Burson said he only used cannabis after work, never on the job, but was forced to pass more tests in the months after that to prove he was clean. He said he did so, but one day, his sample was considered contaminated. He was asked to have someone watch him give a ...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Petition certified to legalize marijuana in Ohio

The Ohio Attorney General's Office received a revised petition on Friday, Aug. 20 for a proposed statute that would add a chapter to the Ohio Revised Code and regulate cannabis use by adults. A previous version of this petition was sent, but was rejected on Aug. 5. The Attorney General's...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Business owners could be banned from mandating vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Business owners in Michigan could loose their right to require employees to help stop the spread of COVID-19. A bill making its way through the Michigan House of Representatives would ban businesses from asking workers their vaccination status, and prevent businesses from imposing different rules, such as mask requirements for unvaccinated workers.
Somerset County, NJpix11.com

NJ legal marijuana rules begin to take shape

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — What was once considered a stain on his record is now proving to be a blessing in disguise for Somerset resident Alex Stone, in the newly established recreational cannabis market in New Jersey. “Upon getting my felony [for possession], my wife left me, I lost my...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Pot Industry Vexed to Be Pulled Into Congress’ Vaping Rules

Read This Next: Portfolio, BNA Pick, Additional Analysis on Marijuana (Bloomberg Tax Subscription) Cannabis businesses are fearful a congressional mandate lumping them in with tax and shipping restrictions meant for nicotine vaping devices could change their legal treatment forever, resulting in more headaches, and bigger bills. The Prevent All Cigarette...
Columbus, OHToledo Blade

Recreational marijuana effort clears hurdle

COLUMBUS — Proponents of a legal recreational marijuana market in Ohio on Friday cleared a major hurdle on their road to the streets to put a proposed law in state lawmakers’ laps at the start of 2022. Attorney General Dave Yost approved summary language that would be shown to prospective...
PharmaceuticalsDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Marijuana is not harmless for many

Let’s clear the air and weed through the facts about the legalization of marijuana and the excessive misinformation of medical marijuana. I wholeheartedly support decriminalizing marijuana, however, this is not because I believe it is not harmful. Those who use drugs, especially in a habitual manner, are doing so to reduce symptoms related to trauma. The mental health field has its own crisis and there simply are not enough mental health professionals that are trained in treating substance-use disorder or are even trauma-informed.
Economywobm.com

NJ legal pot rules set, prioritizing people with past convictions

TRENTON – State regulators approved the initial rules for New Jersey’s legal marijuana industry Thursday, with many provisions designed to favor smaller entrepreneurs, specifically including those with marijuana convictions in their past. The 160 pages of interim rules adopted by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission are now effective for the next...
Wisconsin Stateshepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin Lawmakers Introduce New Marijuana Legalization Bill

“The most dangerous thing about cannabis is that it is illegal,” said state senator Melissa Agard. “For far too long, opponents of legal cannabis have peddled falsehoods as a way to scare people.” Sen. Agard intends to change that through a newly introduced bill to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana in Wisconsin.
Pharmaceuticalsbigeasymagazine.com

How Is Medical Marijuana Consumed in 2021?

After alcohol, cannabis is the second most-consumed psychotropic drug in the United States. While cannabis has been a recreational drug of choice for decades, its legalization in some countries has led to innovative methods of consumption and use, although the bong is a traditional favorite that will never go away. It is evident that more people are turning to marijuana than ever before, with over 7,000 new users daily in the US alone, and between 147 and 220 million users globally. The ever-evolving industry has seen the advent of CBD taking the world by storm, and the anecdotal effects of both CBD and THC are hailed as miraculous. Readily available online at the click of a button, the evolution of cannabis consumption in 2021 is simply mind-boggling. Let’s take a look at some of these methods.
PharmaceuticalsSheridan Media

Petitions To Legalize Medical Marijuana To Start In September

Wyoming marijuana advocates plan to begin circulating petitions in September for two proposed ballot measures — one asking if the state should legalize medical marijuana, and the other if it should decriminalize pot. The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office this week approved the wording of the proposed questions. The Secretary of...
Southington, CTRecord-Journal

EDITORIAL: Concerns about legal marijuana in Southington

There are legitimate concerns about recreational marijuana. Legalization enacted by Connecticut July 1 lets municipalities decide whether they want to have dispensaries. In Southington, names are being gathered for a petition for a referendum in November, while the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is working on language to prohibit sales in town.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabix: Developing A Solution For Outdated Marijuana Testing

As we all know, the evolving legalization of medical and recreational cannabis in the United States and Canada is taking us into uncharted territory. As more laws allow the use of this drug, it is well worth considering how this will impact the safety of drivers, including whether our current methods of testing for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound largely responsible for the high that marijuana users experience) are really as fair and relevant as we need them to be. This is no small issue, as studies are revealing that drug-impaired driving is growing in both countries.
LifestylePeninsula Daily News

Where to Buy Weed: Ordering Recreational Marijuana Online Legally

Did you know that you can buy weed online? It’s easy. Here’s how to have weed legally delivered to your door and the best places to buy it from. Ordering tons of products for delivery is easy, but what about weed? Most shipping companies won’t touch it, probably because it’s federally illegal.
Educationncadvertiser.com

Letter: Think before you try legalized marijuana

Some people might be tempted to try marijuana now that it is legal. It is important to have the facts regarding this addictive drug (third after tobacco and alcohol) before doing so. Marijuana contains more than 100 chemicals referred to as cannabinoids. The National Institute of Drug Abuse states that the main cannabinoids are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC causes a “high” when people smoke or eat foods with marijuana.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

How Marijuana Is Both Legal and Illegal in the U.S. (Video)

More than half of the states in the U.S. have legalized recreational and medical marijuana use. However, cannabis remains just as illegal as heroin on the federal level. This environment can be tricky to navigate, both for cannabis businesses and for the lawyers who advise them. In this video, Boston University law professor Jay Wexler explains how states got around the federal ban on cannabis, and Lauren Thomas, general counsel of the marijuana software company, Dutchie, describes the unique legal challenges that cannabis businesses face.

Comments / 3

Community Policy