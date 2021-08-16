Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Water curtailments brought on by drought in effect for California farmers

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r24Lz_0bT1uOwd00

Valley farmers will have to make some tough decisions as less water is made available to them.

Earlier this month, the Water Resources Control Board approved an emergency resolution stopping water from being diverted from California's two largest river systems in the California Delta.

RELATED: Drought prompts California to limit some water diversions

The restrictions are expected to take effect Monday.

The resolution is meant to protect the state's depleting reservoirs and wildlife amid the worsening drought.

RELATED: U.S. Agriculture Secretary promising federal relief for CA farmers impacted by drought

Farmers believe it could have a much longer-lasting impact. It may include some exemptions for drinking and sanitation purposes.

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Resources#U S Agriculture#Reservoirs#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy