Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, IN

Shenandoah Schools returns to remote learning, offers COVID-19 testing

By Shakkira Harris
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RO6Dd_0bT1uLIS00

MIDDLETOWN — Students and staff at Shenandoah Schools in Henry County are all returning to remote learning for two weeks, starting Monday.

The return to remote learning is due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases, school officials stated. An exact amount was not initially given by the school corporation.

The change, according to the school, is in response to "directives" from the Henry County Health Department.

The health department will be offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at Shenandoah Elementary School for students, families and staff.

The school district will stay remote through August 27.

Comments / 5

WRTV

WRTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
County
Henry County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Henry County, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Henry County, IN
Health
City
Middletown, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Covid 19 Testing#Shenandoah Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WRTV

Connecting young adults with resources

A lot of the violence being seen in Indianapolis is among young adults. There are several programs and resources in the community to help support those who are at risk. But, there is a disconnect. Sometimes young people don't even know there's anything out there that can help them.

Comments / 5

Community Policy