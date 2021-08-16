Shenandoah Schools returns to remote learning, offers COVID-19 testing

MIDDLETOWN — Students and staff at Shenandoah Schools in Henry County are all returning to remote learning for two weeks, starting Monday.

The return to remote learning is due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases, school officials stated. An exact amount was not initially given by the school corporation.

The change, according to the school, is in response to "directives" from the Henry County Health Department.

The health department will be offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at Shenandoah Elementary School for students, families and staff.

The school district will stay remote through August 27.