ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico State Police Officer has been convicted of distributing marijuana intended for a 16-year-old girl he pulled over and a separate drugs-for-sex scheme. U.S. District Court records show 36-year-old Daniel Capehart of Bloomfield was convicted Thursday of two counts of distributing marijuana and a third count of distributing methamphetamine. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Capehart faces between five and 40 years in prison for a series of drug drops arranged by undercover officers and FBI agents in 2018, including two near schools.