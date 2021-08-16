Cancel
Bucks County, PA

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Confirms What We’ve All Suspected: Bucks County Home Prices Are Soaring

 5 days ago

The much-conjectured Bucks County real estate boom has been statistically confirmed ... but how long will it last?Image via Emmanuel Ku at Creative Commons.

The anecdotal evidence has been around for months: Your sister-in-law’s Colonial sold for $200,000 more than her asking price. Your dog-walker’s condo increased in value 35 percent over eight months. Your dentist was outbid for the rancher she wanted. But now, there’s data supporting what we’ve all surmised: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index confirms that the Bucks County residential real estate market is on fire.

In the Bucks/Montgomery/Chester County metropolitan division, for-sale properties are up 14 percent from June 2020. The hopped 1.8 percent in one month alone, April to May of this year.

No price tier is immune. Houses costing less than $330,000 — classified as “starter homes” — saw year-over-year price increases of 17 percent. The upper end of the market, where price tags are above $481,000, purchasers are shelling out 13 percent more than they did in 2020.

Single-family home vs. condo? Evidence of spiraling costs is there, too. The market for the former is seeing a 19.1 percent jump, while the latter has climbed 10.7 percent.

The bubble may, however, burst soon.

CoreLogic projections show easing of the price-war frenzy as we head into 2022. It predicts two developments that could restore some normalcy to the local residential real estate market: Frustrated buyers who simply choose to wait out the cycle until pricing becomes more palatable. And an associated rise in for-sale inventory.

The full S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index is online.

