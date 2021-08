It comes out of nowhere: All of a sudden, you hate the color of your walls. Or your bathroom sink. Or your kitchen countertop. Home renovations have been a popular method of whiling away the hours stuck at home during the pandemic. Searches for "home remodel ideas," "home renovation cost," and "DIY home renovation" peaked between April and October of last year, according to an analysis by Rocket Mortgage. And this year alone, more than half of US homeowners made "substantial improvements" to their homes, according to a July survey commissioned by Selective Insurance.