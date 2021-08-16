Cancel
Thai police, protesters clash over handling of pandemic

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Thai police and anti-government protesters clashed for a second straight day in Bangkok on Monday, as anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer. Police in riot gear fired a water cannon and tear gas to force back about 200 protesters as they approached...

