Great Falls, MT

Community Conversation with GFPD (August 16)

By Shannon Newth
KRTV News
KRTV News
 5 days ago
Shannon Newth talked with Great Falls Police Department Captain Doug Otto to get some insight into the types of calls they’ve been responding to this summer, promotions within the department, and volunteer opportunities.

GFPD recently shared information about calls for service so far this year. As of August 5, 2021, members of GFPD have responded to 26,629 calls for service, compared to 28,345 during the same time frame in 2020. Here’s a breakdown of some of those calls:

  • 778 Abandoned Vehicles
  • 385 Hit & Run Crashes
  • 277 Ambulance Assists
  • 271 Parking Complaints
  • 208 Auto Thefts
  • 117 Barking Complaints
  • 132 DUIs
  • 93 Sex Offenses
  • 6 Forgery

GFPD has a new leader, after Chief David Bowen retired earlier this year. Jeff Newton was promoted to the lead the department as chief. GFPD also recently promoted five other officers. Doug Otto was promoted to captain, Tony Munkres was promoted to Lieutenant, and Katie Cunningham, Derek Mahlum, and Josh Garner were promoted to Sergeant.

The Great Falls Police Department also relies on their corps of volunteers. Volunteers help with a number of duties including abandoned vehicles, downtown foot patrols, Citizens Academy support, detective support, evidence room support, and more. To learn more or apply to become a GFPD volunteer, click here .

