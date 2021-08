Rogue Explorer review: It Could Have Been Something Special. This might be a strange way to start a review, but here goes. As I played through Rogue Explorer, I kept appreciating the bones of the game. There were many elements that, if combined differently, might have resulted in a fantastic experience. It’s almost like glancing at the schematics for a hot air balloon that was instead scrapped and used to build a hot dog kart. Which I don’t mean in a cruel way. Just that the game never quite achieved what I felt it was capable of. Keep reading our Rogue Explorer review to see if the game might still be worth your time.