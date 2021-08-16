A key week for the kiwi: NZD/USD

China’s two largest container ports in Shanghai and Ningbo Zhoushan are facing severe congestion, even the Meidong Ningbo container terminal which handles containers for the China-Europe, China-Middle East routes as well as the OCEAN Alliance route has been closed due to Covid-19 detection. This is not good news, as it will further tighten international supply chains, as well as serve as a warning to investors that the pandemic has not yet resolved its disruption to global supply chains. As a result, of course, the price pressure will strengthen the global inflation rate which is likely to benefit the US dollar and will last longer than expected. Shipping rates have increased from usual ahead of the shopping season in the second half of this year.