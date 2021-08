Golf has this weird way of exciting and frustrating players at the same time. A round of golf is like an emotional rollercoaster: You’ll have a fair amount of repulsive shots that make you want to chuck your driver into the woods and leave you questioning your very existence, a large number of average shots that are never quite good enough but allow you to maintain some sanity, and just enough brag-worthy shots that make you want to pop your collar, save your scorecard, and come back next week for another ride (or round).