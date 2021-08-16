Cancel
Miami Heat: 3 Bold Predictions for Jimmy Butler In 2021-22 Season

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) spins the basketball on his finger during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports) Jimmy Butler has signed a four year contract extension with the Miami Heat this off-season and will be with the team through 2025-26. Butler has achieved quite a bit since being in Miami, but still has the ultimate goal to achieve and even after leading the team to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA Bubble run.

